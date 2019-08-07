  1. Home
New immigrant artists exhibit creations in Taiwan's Hsinchu

Exhibited works bring out Indonesian and Burmese cultures

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/07 16:10
New immigrant artists exhibited in Hsinchu. (NHLAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Hsinchu Living Arts Center (NHLAC) on Sunday (Aug. 4) launched an exhibition featuring the artistic talent of recent immigrants that will run until Sept. 1.

The NHLAC is showcasing creations made by new immigrants. Works include photos by Burmese photographer Huang Chien-pang (黃建邦) and dough figurines made by Indonesian artist Pindy Windy, who learned the skill from Yang Chun-ten, a master of dough sculpting, while working as a caretaker in Taiwan, according to the NHLAC.

Through Windy’s and Huang’s works, the audience can get a glimpse of the cultures of Indonesia and Myanmar, said the NHLAC. In addition, there will be workshops and a live band performance featuring Indonesian rock band New Abira Taiwan.

The exhibition will continue until Sep. 1, with activities every Sunday (Aug. 11, 18, 25, and Sep. 1). Please visit the website for more information.
