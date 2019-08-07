  1. Home
  2. World

Nearly half of S. Koreans against renewal of GSOMIA with Japan: poll

South Korea has threatened to scrap GSOMIA should Japan remove it from white list

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/07 15:47
Sign reads 'No Abe'

Sign reads 'No Abe' (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent poll shows that nearly half of South Korean voters oppose renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan, which will expire on August 24, the Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reports.

Public opinion polling agency Realmeter reveals that 47.7 percent of South Korea's voters are against the renewal of the GSOMIA with Japan, which allows the two countries to share military intelligence, while 39.3 percent support the pact.

South Korean voters aged 30 to 59 tend to oppose the renewal, but those aged 20 to 29 tend to support it. Voters who identify with a liberal party tend to oppose the renewal as well, while supporters of a conservative party tend to be in favor of it.

The GSOMIA is the only military pact between the two countries. The South Korean government had said that it will reconsider the agreement should Japan remove it from its "white list."
Japan-Korea
GSOMIA

RELATED ARTICLES

With Seoul's new export restrictions, Japan looks to Taiwan for semiconductor supply
With Seoul's new export restrictions, Japan looks to Taiwan for semiconductor supply
2019/08/05 11:39
Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’
Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’
2019/08/02 11:20
Bolton says US has no plans to get involved in Seoul-Tokyo dispute
Bolton says US has no plans to get involved in Seoul-Tokyo dispute
2019/07/25 14:22
South Korea's Blue House accuses domestic press of being ‘traitorous’
South Korea's Blue House accuses domestic press of being ‘traitorous’
2019/07/20 10:21
'Boycott Japan' sweeps across South Korea in wake of Tokyo's export controls
'Boycott Japan' sweeps across South Korea in wake of Tokyo's export controls
2019/07/19 16:45