TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent poll shows that nearly half of South Korean voters oppose renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan, which will expire on August 24, the Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reports.

Public opinion polling agency Realmeter reveals that 47.7 percent of South Korea's voters are against the renewal of the GSOMIA with Japan, which allows the two countries to share military intelligence, while 39.3 percent support the pact.

South Korean voters aged 30 to 59 tend to oppose the renewal, but those aged 20 to 29 tend to support it. Voters who identify with a liberal party tend to oppose the renewal as well, while supporters of a conservative party tend to be in favor of it.

The GSOMIA is the only military pact between the two countries. The South Korean government had said that it will reconsider the agreement should Japan remove it from its "white list."