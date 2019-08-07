TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The chairperson of Hong Kong Baptist University's Students' Union, Fong Chung Yin (方仲賢), was arrested by the police for owning ten laser pointers in Sham Shui Po, sparking another residents' siege against the police station on Tuesday evening (Aug. 6), the Stand News reports.

Fong purchased ten laser pointers in Sham Shui Po, an area in Hong Kong known for cheap electronic instruments, and was interrogated by plainclothes police after shopping. Fong told the press that he was frightened and chose to run away, but he was soon caught and searched by the police.

The police insisted upon arresting Fong for owning "assault weapons" even though laser pointers are common objects used in stargazing, distance measurement, slide briefing, etc. Fong told the police that he had bought the pointers for his stargazing hobby, but one of the police officers shouted at him "If you have anything to say, say [it] to the judge.



Police interrogating Fong Chung Yin (Source: protesters' Facebook group - Ry Kong)

Hundreds of Sham Shui Po residents became outraged when they learned about the arrest and quickly surrounded the Sham Shui Po Police Station at around 8 p.m., demanding that police release Fong. The police began to crack down on the protesters at 11:30 p.m., arresting another six people.

Among the arrested was Wong Hok Lai (黃學禮), a 22-year-old member of the legislative council for Sha Tin District, who had come to the scene to understand the situation. The police arrested Wong for "participating in riots" and "attacking the police" at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 7).



Police arresting Wong Hok Lai (Source: Stand News live-stream footage)

Wong spoke to the camera, claiming that a police officer had accused him of "attacking the police" despite the fact that he was "standing still" the whole time. He also asked police to clarify which action constituted an assault on the police.

However, one of the police officers angrily replied, "You are a member of the legislative council and you, knowing the law, should not violate the law." Another police officer told Wong that "I am a tax-payer and a voter, too, and you disappointed the citizens, including me."