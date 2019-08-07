TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Jewelry and Gem Exhibition, hosted by the Taiwan Gemmological Association (TGA) will run Aug. 17 to 18 in Taipei's Xinyi District.

The eighth edition of the Taiwan Jewelry and Gem Exhibition will feature rare dinosaur fossils, emeralds, jade, and jewelry contributed by 50 Taiwanese and international companies. Additionally, creations by renowned jewelry designer Wang Yue-Yaw (王月要) can also be seen at the venue, said the TGA.

The association has organized five forums for the weekend-long exhibition. On Aug. 17, Wang, who has been recognized by the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women, will share her experience of being a modern jewelry designer. The next day, Daniel Hu (胡乃尹), champion of the International Gem Cutting Contest, will focus on the skills involved in cutting precious gems.

The TGA will also host an on-site raffle event where visitors can win prizes, such as red wine, crystal samples, musk coffee beans, and more. Please visit the official website or Facebook page for more information.