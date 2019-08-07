Taipei (CNA)-- A Taiwanese team defended its Palomino League World Series title Monday with a 10-0 shutout victory over Puerto Rico in Laredo, Texas.



Taiwanese starter Lee Chen-hsun (李晨薰) allowed one hit and struck out eight in shutting down Puerto Rico's Guaynabo for a complete-game victory in a contest that was called after five innings because Taiwan had a 10-run lead.



Taiwan's team, represented by players from Taoyuan Municipal Ping-Jen Senior High School, took an early lead with a run in the first inning.



The Puerto Ricans, who needed a 5-4 win against a team from Youngstown, Ohio, in the morning to qualify for the final, tried to pull even after getting their only hit in the bottom of the inning.



But they had trouble doing much else against Lee, whose velocity reached a Major League level of 150 kilometers per hour.



After scoring another two runs in the second, the young Taiwanese opened the gap by scoring six more in the fourth, and added another run in the fifth, and when Puerto Rico failed to score in the bottom of the inning, the game was called because of the 10-run rule.



Taiwan began participating in the Palomino League in 2005 and Nan-Ying Vocation High School of Business and Technology in Tainan won the series the following year.



Ping-Jen Senior High School won the championship in 2012 and 2018.



The Palomino League, open to players aged 17-19, is part of the Pony Baseball League.