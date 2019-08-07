A plane carrying pop star Pink's tour crew has crash landed in Denmark, but luckily no-one was hurt.

The American singer was not on board, but police representatives reported that the Cessna private jet burst into flames after its emergency landing in Aarhus, western Denmark on Monday night. They did not mention Pink by name, whose tour is being organized by Live Nation Norway.

Live Nation Norway representative Rune Lem told Reuters "part of Pink's team was on board the plane and everyone is unharmed.”

Prior to an investigation, police did not comment on the reasons for the crash. The ten people on board the plane included a German pilot, they said in remarks to Norwegian daily newspapers VG and Dagbladet.

Pink, who has won three Grammy awards, will give a concert on Wednesday in Horsens, which is south of Aarhus. She is known for songs such as "What About Us" and "Just Give Me A Reason," and is currently on her "Beautiful Trauma" music tour.

jns/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP)

