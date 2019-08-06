TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Asian Cup Beach Volleyball Open, which counts toward qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, will take place on Aimen Beach (隘門沙灘) in Penghu, from Wednesday (Aug. 7), Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The event will feature 29 men’s teams, and 19 women’s teams from 17 countries, CNA reported. The Asian Cup Beach Volleyball Open is one of the Asian Volleyball Confederation’s (AVC) annual events.

This is the first time Taiwan has hosted an international beach volleyball tournament of this magnitude. The Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association (CTVA) said its personnel have been at the venue since the beginning of August ensuring the standards for international competition are met.