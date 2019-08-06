  1. Home
Ministry of Labor sets up AI training center in Southern Taiwan

Tainan center to turn out 120 AI specialists from next month

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/06 17:40
Tainan now also has an AI-focused workforce training center.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Labor (MOL) officially launched its artificial intelligence (AI) training center for Southern Taiwan in Tainan Monday (August 5).

The new center is the third of its kind in the country and will start offering courses next month, the Central News Agency reported.

The program is an initiative of the regional office of the MOL’s Workforce Development Agency and of the Institute for Information Industry.

The launch ceremony saw demonstrations of the benefits of AI, including voice-controlled home appliances.

As global manufacturing was moving toward the rapid introduction of more AI, Taiwan was taking part in the movement by supplying its workforce with relevant skills, MOL officials said. The courses at the new center would be focused on the market and would deliver 120 graduates within a short period, according to the CNA report.

Government officials emphasized that the graduates would be able to look for work and select jobs in various sectors thanks to their AI skills.
