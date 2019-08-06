TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Labor (MOL) officially launched its artificial intelligence (AI) training center for Southern Taiwan in Tainan Monday (August 5).

The new center is the third of its kind in the country and will start offering courses next month, the Central News Agency reported.

The program is an initiative of the regional office of the MOL’s Workforce Development Agency and of the Institute for Information Industry.

The launch ceremony saw demonstrations of the benefits of AI, including voice-controlled home appliances.

As global manufacturing was moving toward the rapid introduction of more AI, Taiwan was taking part in the movement by supplying its workforce with relevant skills, MOL officials said. The courses at the new center would be focused on the market and would deliver 120 graduates within a short period, according to the CNA report.

Government officials emphasized that the graduates would be able to look for work and select jobs in various sectors thanks to their AI skills.

