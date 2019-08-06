TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei International Design Award organizers sifted through nearly 6,000 works to choose nominees for the final selection on Aug. 16, with the ceremony to take place on Nov. 1.

The organizers received 5,384 works from 76 countries, the highest number to date. Additionally, there are three international awards from prominent associations, including the WDO Sustainability Award, ico-D Excellence Award, and IFI Special Award.

Taipei City Government, which organizes the award, said in a press release the Mayor Prize winner will receive NT$600,000 (US$20,000) and cash awards for other awards have been raised to NT$150,000. The aim is to convey the idea that Taipei is an adaptable and design-friendly city.

