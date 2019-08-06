  1. Home
Taiwan envoy and US State Dept. official commit to 'Taiwan-US Political Military Dialogue'

Asst.-Sec. for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper met Stanley Kao in DC on Tuesday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/06 17:07
Stanley Kao and R. Clarke Cooper (Photo from Cooper's Twitter acct.)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs at the U.S. State Department, R. Clarke Cooper, met with Taiwan’s official representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao on Tuesday (Aug. 6) in Washington D.C.

The meeting was revealed by Cooper, who shared an image of the two shaking hands on Twitter. The post included a message stating that it was good to catch up with Kao in order to “recommit to a US and Taiwan Political-Military Dialogue to promote peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and region.”

The post did not include any additional details. Observers are now curiously awaiting information about the “Taiwan-US Political Military Dialogue” which may refer to the talks held between Kao and Cooper on Tuesday, or which may indicate a policy dialogue event that is currently being organized for a future date.

After Cooper’s Twitter account posted the tweet and photo, it was almost immediately re-tweeted by the State department’s Political-Military Affairs account, @StateDeptPM.

R. Clarke Cooper has been the Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs since April 30, 2019. Stanley Kao has served as Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. since June 2016.
