TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the Hong Kong protests showing no sign of abating, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Tuesday (Aug. 6) to support those taking to the streets to fight for democracy.

“The dreams of freedom, justice, and democracy can never be extinguished by injustice and intimidation,” said the Democratic politician. Pelosi said she believes the people of Hong Kong have exercised an extreme amount of courage as opposed to a “cowardly government” that fails to respect “the 'one country, two systems' framework” promised by the Hong Kong Basic Law.

On behalf of both the Democrats and Republicans in Congress, Pelosi is throwing her weight behind the Hong Kong campaign by urging the Trump administration to halt sales of crowd control gear or weapons to the police force of the semi-autonomous region of China, a proposal made by congressmen Jim McGovern and Chris Smith.

In July, Jim McGovern joined Senator Marco Rubio in calling upon Washington to denounce any threat to deploy the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong, reported Hong Kong Free Press. Pelosi pledged to lead a bipartisan effort to “advance the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” when the Congress reconvenes, according to the statement.