Marie Curie musical kicks off in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan Science Education Center (NTSEC) has launched the musical "Curie Me Away," which features Marie Curie’s story and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the periodic table of chemical elements.

"Curie Me Away" is based on Curie’s success story, and the NTSEC has invited American theatrical duo Matheatre to Taipei to produce the performance. The show will kick off on Aug 7 and run Aug. 9, 10, and 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., reported UDN.

According to the NTSEC, the United Nations has designated 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements. Since Matheatre is currently on an Asian tour, the NTSEC invited them to Taiwan for a week to produce the show and bring the story of Marie Curie to life.

Please visit the official website for more information.