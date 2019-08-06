  1. Home
Ministry approves larger electric scooters for delivery service in Taiwan

Max carrying capacity of 3-wheel electric scooters to be increased from 80 kg to 200 kg

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/06 16:13
Three wheel scooter outfitted for postal delivery (photo from MOTC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As rapid delivery services continue to expand across Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Tuesday (Aug. 6) announced revisions to Taiwan’s traffic safety regulations, which will allow larger electric powered three-wheeled delivery vehicles to soon hit the roads in Taiwan.

Previously three wheel motor scooters were limited to a carrying capacity of 80 kg according to the regulations. However, starting from Oct. 1, 2019, three-wheel electric scooters with a considerably larger 200 kg carrying capacity will be permitted for sale and use on Taiwan’s streets.

Regulations still require that carrying containers must be securely closed, and the container must not exceed the width of the front portion of the vehicle. Under the new regulations, starting in the Fall, commuters in Taiwan can expect to see much larger electric scooters employed for various delivery services including food and parcel delivery.

The MOTC said that it is relaxing the previous regulations to encourage more companies to consider employing electric scooters for delivery service in urban areas, in order to cut down on gasoline powered vehicles in the service industry, reports UDN.
