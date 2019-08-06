TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Tuesday (Aug. 6) President Tsai Ing-wen officially welcomed the new Ambassador from Guatemala to Taipei at the President’s Office.

Tsai welcomed Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado to Taiwan and expressed her sincere gratitude on behalf of the county. She said that she hopes Guatemala and Taiwan will continue to strengthen their ties with one another over the coming years.

The president observed that Guatemala is one of Taiwan’s longest standing diplomatic allies, with a relationship that is now 85 years old. In 2017, Tsai made a state visit to Guatemala where she met President Jimmy Morales and visited the beautiful city of Antigua.

In April this year, President Morales made a reciprocal state visit to Taipei, where he expressed unwavering support for Taiwan and the strong friendship between the two countries. Tsai observed that over the past three years, diplomatic ties have continued to improve along with trade relations.

Tsai pointed out that Taiwanese people are especially fond of Guatemalan coffee, having purchased over US$12 million worth of Guatemalan coffee in 2018. Tsai expressed her confidence to Tirado that trade and various exchanges between Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to increase in the years ahead, reports Liberty Times.