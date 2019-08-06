  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan President touts first balanced budget in 22 years

No government has respected fiscal discipline so much: Tsai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/06 13:52
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) replying to questions from reporters Tuesday August 6.

President Tsai Ing-wen (left) replying to questions from reporters Tuesday August 6. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – No other government has ever respected fiscal discipline so much as the current one, since for next year it is submitting the first balanced budget in 22 years, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (August 6).

The president was speaking in a response to criticism from Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is widely expected to launch a presidential bid to try and unseat her next January.

Despite the fact that her administration had launched several programs to improve basic infrastructure, it had still succeeded in submitting a balanced budget to the Legislative Yuan, Tsai said according to the Central News Agency.

This year, her administration drew up a budget for 2020 not showing any red, with a balance between expenses and revenue, Tsai said.

The proposal showed that this government respected fiscal and budgetary discipline, successfully submitted the first balanced budget in more than two decades, according to the president.
budget
balanced budget
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019/08/04 23:10
President Tsai responds to Mayor Han's accusation she doesn't love Taiwan
President Tsai responds to Mayor Han's accusation she doesn't love Taiwan
2019/08/04 14:34
Taiwan President praises success of plan to encourage return of Taiwanese firms
Taiwan President praises success of plan to encourage return of Taiwanese firms
2019/08/03 20:16
Japanese media NHK interviews Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
Japanese media NHK interviews Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
2019/08/03 13:04
China attributes travel ban to Taiwan's support for HK protesters
China attributes travel ban to Taiwan's support for HK protesters
2019/08/02 14:07