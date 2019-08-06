TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The hit Philippine film about Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) "Hello, Love, Goodbye" will screen in Taipei on Sunday (Aug. 11).

The romantic drama, which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, is slated to screen on Sunday at the Dynasty Theater in Taipei's Datong District, reported CNA. There will be one showing at 10 a.m. and another at 12 p.m., and that will be the only location in Taiwan that will screen the film.

"Hello, Love, Goodbye," tells the story of two OFWs in Hong Kong and was directed by Filipina Cathy Garcia-Molina. Joy (Bernardo) plays a domestic helper trying to make ends meet to support her family back in the Philippines, while Ethan (Richards) is a handsome, slick bartender whose family resides in Hong Kong.

The two meet at a bar and develop a romantic connection through unexpected circumstances. Joy eventually finds herself having to choose between her dream of moving to Canada to pursue nursing or to stay for her newfound love, Ethan.

The Taiwan showing is part of a series of screenings of the film in the region. The film is also to be screened in Singapore (Aug. 8), Hong Kong (Aug. 18), Malaysia (Aug. 23), Cambodia/Vietnam (Aug. 25), Japan (Sept. 1), and South Korea (Sept. 28 and 29).

As of Monday (Aug. 5), the film had already grossed 250 million Philippine pesos (US$4.8 million) at the box office, reported the Inquirer. According to the Ministry of Labor, as of June this year, there were 154,685 Filipino migrant workers living in Taiwan, so the two screenings of the film should surely sell out in short order.

For more information about the screening in Taipei, please visit the TFC Asia Facebook page.