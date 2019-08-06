`Just For You’ from Riverbed Theatre

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Riverbed Theatre’s (河床劇團) latest production, “Just For You- Blur” (開房間計劃—邊界), features one audience member at a time and will run until Aug. 11, at Yo Chang Art Museum.

Riverbed Theatre and Carl Johnson, who is a sculptor and stage designer, first launched “Just For You-Blur” at hotels and galleries in 2011. Given the one audience member at a time approach, tickets sell out quickly, with people flying in from Japan and Australia to catch a show.

“Just For You-Blur” aims to demolish the boundaries between audience and actor, parents and children, and more. The intention is to inspire audience members to feel reborn after watching the surreal and poetic performance.

“Just For You-Blur” is at Yo Chang Art Museum, in New Taipei City. For more information, see the Facebook page.