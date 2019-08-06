4.9 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jarred residents in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:19 a.m. this morning (Aug. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 37.2 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 5 in Hualien County and a 2 in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Yilan County, Chiayi City, Miaoli County, Kaohsiung City, Changhua County, and Hsinchu County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's quake.