By  Associated Press
2019/08/06 05:28
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Portsmouth vs. Birmingham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3

Saturday's Matches

Swansea 2, Hull 1

Blackburn 1, Charlton 2

Stoke 1, QPR 2

Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Barnsley 1, Fulham 0

Millwall 1, Preston 0

Wigan 3, Cardiff 2

Brentford 0, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 2

Sunday's Match

Bristol City 1, Leeds 3

Monday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Derby 2

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 2, Rochdale 3

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 0

Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1

Coventry 1, Southend 0

Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 3

Wycombe 2, Bolton 0

Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Rotherham 2

Blackpool 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Doncaster 1, Gillingham 1

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Salford City 2, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 1, Cheltenham 0

Scunthorpe 0, Swindon 2

Crewe 0, Plymouth 3

Forest Green Rovers 1, Oldham 0

Morecambe 0, Grimsby Town 2

Exeter 1, Macclesfield Town 0

Northampton 0, Walsall 1

Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 1

Newport County 2, Mansfield Town 2

Colchester 1, Port Vale 1

Bradford 0, Cambridge United 0