BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2346
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2319
|2336
|2280
|2308
|Down
|12
|Oct
|2346
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2355
|2375
|2324
|2346
|Down
|15
|Mar
|2383
|2392
|2348
|2368
|Down
|15
|May
|2388
|2398
|2356
|2372
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2395
|2395
|2358
|2373
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2390
|2390
|2354
|2370
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2373
|2373
|2336
|2350
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2358
|2358
|2323
|2337
|Down
|17
|May
|2345
|2345
|2314
|2328
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2314
|Down
|17