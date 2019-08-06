BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2346 Down 15 Sep 2319 2336 2280 2308 Down 12 Oct 2346 Down 15 Dec 2355 2375 2324 2346 Down 15 Mar 2383 2392 2348 2368 Down 15 May 2388 2398 2356 2372 Down 16 Jul 2395 2395 2358 2373 Down 14 Sep 2390 2390 2354 2370 Down 14 Dec 2373 2373 2336 2350 Down 17 Mar 2358 2358 2323 2337 Down 17 May 2345 2345 2314 2328 Down 17 Jul 2314 Down 17