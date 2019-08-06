  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/08/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 99.15 Down 2.55
Sep 98.30 98.70 94.30 95.65 Down 2.50
Oct 99.15 Down 2.55
Dec 101.70 102.30 97.90 99.15 Down 2.55
Mar 105.45 105.70 101.50 102.75 Down 2.50
May 107.85 108.05 103.85 105.05 Down 2.50
Jul 109.90 110.10 106.00 107.20 Down 2.45
Sep 110.90 110.90 108.15 109.30 Down 2.40
Dec 113.95 113.95 111.45 112.35 Down 2.40
Mar 116.50 116.50 114.30 115.35 Down 2.45
May 116.70 118.10 116.60 117.35 Down 2.40
Jul 118.45 119.95 118.45 119.20 Down 2.35
Sep 120.25 121.75 120.25 120.90 Down 2.35
Dec 122.80 124.10 122.80 123.40 Down 2.30
Mar 125.60 Down 2.30
May 127.20 Down 2.30
Jul 128.25 Down 2.30