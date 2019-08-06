New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|99.15
|Down 2.55
|Sep
|98.30
|98.70
|94.30
|95.65
|Down 2.50
|Oct
|99.15
|Down 2.55
|Dec
|101.70
|102.30
|97.90
|99.15
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|105.45
|105.70
|101.50
|102.75
|Down 2.50
|May
|107.85
|108.05
|103.85
|105.05
|Down 2.50
|Jul
|109.90
|110.10
|106.00
|107.20
|Down 2.45
|Sep
|110.90
|110.90
|108.15
|109.30
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|113.95
|113.95
|111.45
|112.35
|Down 2.40
|Mar
|116.50
|116.50
|114.30
|115.35
|Down 2.45
|May
|116.70
|118.10
|116.60
|117.35
|Down 2.40
|Jul
|118.45
|119.95
|118.45
|119.20
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|120.25
|121.75
|120.25
|120.90
|Down 2.35
|Dec
|122.80
|124.10
|122.80
|123.40
|Down 2.30
|Mar
|125.60
|Down 2.30
|May
|127.20
|Down 2.30
|Jul
|128.25
|Down 2.30