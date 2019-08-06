2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

On March 23, 1996, the people of Taiwan exercised their right to directly elect their president for the first time.

In 1996, Taiwan was preparing to hold its first direct presidential election. This brought it into the international spotlight, leading to the "Taiwan Strait Missile Crisis." The communist government of China launched a series of military exercises to express its opposition to the elections and launched three missiles into the Taiwan Strait. The missiles entered Taiwanese waters off the ports of Keelung and Kaohsiung. The United States then dispatched two aircraft carriers, the USS Independence and USS Nimitz, to participate in the defense of the island.

Four candidates ran in the 1996 election, which concluded on March 23, 1996, and Lee Teng-hui became the first democratically elected president of Taiwan. Interestingly, Ma Ying-jeou, who was resolutely opposed to the direct presidential election, served as the 4th president of Taiwan between 2008 and 2016.

=> Presidential candidates: party nominees Tsai Ing-wen Han Kuo-yu

=> Presidential candidate qualifications

=> Election Tidbits Tsai Ing-wen Han Kuo-yu Ko Wen-je Terry Gou

=> List of presidential elections in Taiwan

Tidbits of presidential nominee and possible candidates

Tidbits of Han Kuo-yu (KMT: Chinese Nationalist Party presidential nominee)

While attending a Marine Corps veterans dinner party on Sunday night (Aug. 4), Han Kuo-yu said he got so drunk that he “almost couldn’t stand up.” Media reported that Han ended up having to cancel his scheduled administrative duties on Monday, for which he was criticized by netizens. They made sarcastic comments, describing the mayor as someone who “campaigns on holidays and rests on workdays,” or “idles away his time while grabbing whatever benefits he can get.” Another said, “It doesn’t make any difference whether he is on duty or not.”

On Saturday morning (Aug. 3), while on a short pilgrimage to Taoyuan, Han was chastised by a Chinese man from Shanghai and his Taiwanese wife. They gave the thumbs down to Han. The Chinese man then called out to the mayor, saying, "Han Kuo-yu, kneel at China's Taiwan Affairs Office. Aren't you embarrassed?" He added, "Look at Hong Kong! Loser! I am a Chinese visitor! I'm telling you, the suffering we Chinese endure in China will be the fate of Taiwanese. If you go on like this, you will dig your own grave!"

Tidbits of Ko Wen-je (possible candidate)

On Sunday (Aug. 4). When asked about his secret meetings with Terry Gou and Wang Jin-ping, Ko Wen-je said, “Everybody is their worst enemy. In terms of game theory, only No. 1 and No. 2 can survive within an electoral district because No. 3 will quickly become marginalized. I believe that after the election, Taiwan’s political territories will be reformed. Three Kingdoms only existed in Chinese history once. If looked at from the perspective of a mathematical model, the triangle is not a stable structure. In game theory, two is a more stable structure.”

Commenting on the rumor that if the Gou-Ko ticket wins the election, Gou would serve as president first, followed by Ko, he said that during his more than 10-year tenure as a National Taiwan University Hospital surgeon, he had seen so many people lose their loved ones that he did not listen to rumors any more. “It’s better to do the right thing. If we put fame and gain first, Taiwan’s future would be worse.”

On Saturday (Aug. 3), Ko pleaded with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) not to stop him from filing the application to found the “Taiwanese People's Party.” Ko said, “Founding the party is an idea that popped into my mind when I was having lunch, and currently no party platform or constitution has been determined. When the time comes, I will use the internet to register party members, but even the website hasn’t been completed yet.”

Tidbits of Terry Gou (possible candidate)

Terry Gou went abroad after he lost the KMT presidential primary. Since returning, Gou has not met up with the KMT’s party bosses. He did, however, meet up with former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-ping. It’s also thought that before meeting Wang, Gou met with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, who recently announced founding the “Taiwanese People's Party.” Gou is said to have declined Ko’s invitation to join the party and said he was instead inclined to join Taiwan’s 2020 presidential race as an independent.

Presidential candidate qualifications

According to Article 20 of the President and Vice President Election and Recall Law, an elector who has lived in Taiwan for more than six months, domiciled in Taiwan for more than 15 years, and is more than 40 years old, is qualified to register as a candidate for president or vice president. Anyone who restores their Taiwan nationality, or acquires nationality by naturalization, or are residents of China, Hong Kong or Macao, may not be registered as the candidate for president or vice president.

According to Article 22 of the law, the DPP(Democratic Progressive Party), KMT(Chinese Nationalist Party), PFP(People First Party), and NPP(New Power Party) are qualified to directly recommend a ticket for the presidential election.

As provided under Article 23 of the law, those who apply to be registered as candidates for president and vice president by way of joint signature should register, and the number of joint signatories, within the period set forth in the article, should reach 1.5 percent of the total voters in the latest legislative election. For example, the electorate in the latest legislative election was 18,692,217, the applicant must have 280,384 joint signatories to qualify as a candidate.

Polling Day: Jan. 11, 2020

Election session: The 15th election for president and vice president of Taiwan, the country’s seventh direct presidential election and vice presidential election

Electoral system: A universal, direct, secret, single non-transferable, and plurality voting system

Date of inauguration: May 20, 2020

System and stipulations related to Taiwan’s president

In 1996, for the first time, the president of Taiwan was directly elected to a four-year term with a term limit of two terms. Taiwan’s political system is a semi-presidential system. The powers vested in the president of Taiwan, as provided by the Constitution, can be categorized into five major areas: diplomacy, military, executive power, legislation, and justice.

Candidates: There are two ways to produce candidates. One is through nomination by a political party, and the other is through being co-signed by the voters.

Party nominees

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP: Democratic Progressive Party): Tsai Ing-wen

Kuomintang (KMT: Chinese Nationalist Party): Han Kuo-yu

PFP: People First Party: Not yet decided

NPP: New Power Party: Not yet decided

Independents (nominated by petitions signed by eligible voters) : Not yet decided

Nomination of party candidate: According to the President and Vice President Election and Recall Law, parties whose candidates garner more than 5 percent of the valid votes in the latest president and vice president election, or legislative election, are qualified to recommend their party candidates to participate in the 2020 presidential election. As stipulated by the rules, the DPP, KMT(China Nationalist Party), PFP, and NPP are qualified to do so. In addition to party recommendation, nomination by petitions signed by eligible voters is another way to qualify for participation in the presidential election. In order to qualify, the number of people signing the petition must exceed 1.5 percent of the electorate in the latest legislative election (about 270,000).

DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) presidential nominee

On June 19, 2019, the DPP officially nominated Tsai Ing-wen as its presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

KMT (Chinese Nationalist Party) presidential nominee

On July 28, 2019, the KMT officially nominated Han Kuo-yu as its candidate to challenge sitting president Tsai Ing-wen.

List of presidential elections in Taiwan (presidents directly elected since 1996)

6th: Tsai Ing-wen (20 May 2016 -- 20 May 2020)

5th: Ma Ying-jeou (20 May 2012 -- 20 May 2016)

4th: Ma Ying-jeou (20 May 2008 -- 20 May 2012)

3rd: Chen Shui-bian (20 May 2004 -- 20 May 2008)

2nd: Chen Shui-bian (20 May 2000 -- 20 May 2004)

1st: Lee Teng-hui (20 May 1996 -- 20 May 2000)