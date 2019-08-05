  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 23:52
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends have filled a Cape Cod church to pay their final respects to Saoirse (SIR'-shuh) Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

A funeral Mass is being held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville in Barnstable, not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. A private burial service will follow.

Hill, who was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College, was found unresponsive at a home in the compound on Thursday. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.