American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 72 39 .649
Tampa Bay 65 48 .575 8
Boston 59 55 .518 14½
Toronto 45 69 .395 28½
Baltimore 38 73 .342 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 69 42 .622
Cleveland 66 45 .595 3
Chicago 48 61 .440 20
Kansas City 40 73 .354 30
Detroit 32 75 .299 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 40 .646
Oakland 64 48 .571
Texas 57 54 .514 15
Los Angeles 56 57 .496 17
Seattle 47 67 .412 26½

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0

Texas 9, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.