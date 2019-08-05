|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|39
|.649
|—
|Tampa Bay
|65
|48
|.575
|8
|Boston
|59
|55
|.518
|14½
|Toronto
|45
|69
|.395
|28½
|Baltimore
|38
|73
|.342
|34
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|69
|42
|.622
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|45
|.595
|3
|Chicago
|48
|61
|.440
|20
|Kansas City
|40
|73
|.354
|30
|Detroit
|32
|75
|.299
|35
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|40
|.646
|—
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|8½
|Texas
|57
|54
|.514
|15
|Los Angeles
|56
|57
|.496
|17
|Seattle
|47
|67
|.412
|26½
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0
Texas 9, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.