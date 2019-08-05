  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 16 6 .727
Washington 14 7 .667
Chicago 12 9 .571
New York 8 13 .381
Indiana 8 15 .348
Atlanta 5 17 .227 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Los Angeles 13 8 .619
Phoenix 11 10 .524
Seattle 12 11 .522
Minnesota 10 11 .476
Dallas 6 16 .273 9

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 94, New York 79

Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75

Phoenix 103, Washington 82

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.<