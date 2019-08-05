Two groups of Taiwan young agricultural ambassadors will visit Thailand and India later this month as part of government efforts to forge closer ties with New Southbound Policy target countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aug. 2.



Each comprising 15 university students, the teams will meet with local officials; visit farms, produce wholesalers and Taiwan-owned businesses; and take part in educational and research exchanges.



The Thailand group will focus on areas spanning agricultural machinery and supplies development, greenhouse production systems, seedling cultivation, and waste management and recycling, while the India group will address issues like ongoing collaborative projects in bamboo and mushroom cultivation, as well as promoting mutual recognition of organic agriculture standards.



Deputy MOFA Minister Hsu Szu-chien said at the flag presentation ceremony in Taipei City that the Young Agricultural Ambassadors NSP Exchange Program has successfully strengthened cooperative partnerships with the target countries.



Since the ministry and the Council of Agriculture teamed up to launch the program in 2017, Hsu said, 60 local tertiary students have visited Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The outstanding performances of the participants are greatly appreciated by the host countries, he added.



Echoing Hsu’s remarks, Deputy COA Minister Chen Junne-jih praised the initiative as a showpiece of Taiwan youth soft power, adding that it is believed the talents can continue utilizing the country’s signature innovation in advancing sustainable agriculture and inclusive prosperity.



A key plank in President Tsai Ing-wen’s national development strategy, the NSP seeks to enhance Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.