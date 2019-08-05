Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 5, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun returning;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;74;SW;11;90%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;106;92;Sunny and very warm;106;91;W;14;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Sunny and pleasant;97;70;W;14;41%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunlit and humid;83;75;Clouds and sun;88;76;SSE;6;64%;1%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;74;60;Partly sunny;73;61;SW;13;69%;41%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;72;59;Partial sunshine;73;58;NW;6;68%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;109;84;Warm with sunshine;102;79;NNW;8;35%;42%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;83;58;Sunshine, very hot;96;65;W;9;25%;3%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;NE;12;55%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;N;11;38%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;54;49;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;W;11;67%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;85;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;85;WNW;18;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;69;Hot with high clouds;97;71;SSE;5;46%;15%;6

Bangalore, India;A thundershower;78;68;Brief p.m. showers;80;70;W;15;76%;88%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;93;80;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;81;SW;7;77%;100%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;Mostly sunny, humid;83;75;SW;8;72%;8%;9

Beijing, China;Rain this morning;82;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;SE;5;78%;76%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;Mostly sunny;90;66;SE;4;43%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;8;62%;67%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;62;48;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;9;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Not as warm;78;58;Breezy with some sun;77;57;ESE;15;61%;5%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;85;65;Showers and t-storms;87;67;SSE;7;53%;67%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;77;61;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;7;64%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;SW;4;54%;7%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;S;6;60%;68%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;WSW;10;63%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;84;66;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;NE;6;32%;6%;11

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;92;79;Wind and rain;91;78;SE;16;71%;96%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;99;75;Sunny and very warm;97;74;NW;8;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;60;54;A morning shower;62;50;N;18;74%;41%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;80;67;S;4;62%;65%;11

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;95;85;Cloudy and very warm;96;84;WSW;12;56%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;88;72;A shower or t-storm;81;68;NNE;6;70%;66%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;91;80;Spotty showers;87;79;SSW;11;79%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;71;59;Showers and t-storms;73;55;W;9;72%;71%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;87;78;Clouds and sun;85;77;NW;8;72%;3%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;78;Clouds and sun;96;79;SSE;6;55%;26%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;69;Humid with some sun;88;71;SE;10;74%;33%;9

Delhi, India;Some sun, not as hot;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;ESE;4;80%;66%;3

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;63;Partly sunny;94;66;S;6;33%;11%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SE;10;73%;66%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;69;Becoming cloudy;86;69;S;5;65%;19%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;68;54;Showers and t-storms;66;53;WSW;14;76%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;76;Sunny and very hot;106;75;NNE;7;15%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;Mostly sunny;88;68;W;11;59%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;5;76%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;78;53;Mostly cloudy;80;54;ENE;5;35%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;7;71%;60%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;70;51;Partly sunny;66;56;SE;7;71%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers;88;75;A t-storm or two;87;77;WSW;11;84%;83%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;E;6;77%;71%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;90;79;Tropical rainstorm;89;79;SSE;8;64%;91%;3

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;72;Cloudy with a shower;78;72;W;11;84%;80%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with sunshine;95;81;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;ENE;6;71%;63%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;78;66;Sunny and nice;83;69;ENE;10;52%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;70;Clouds and sun;89;71;ENE;6;55%;14%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;104;88;Sunshine and nice;98;88;SSE;10;59%;9%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNW;7;33%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;68;Sunshine, very hot;102;68;NW;9;12%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;80;Sun and clouds;91;79;SW;13;66%;14%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;87;69;Showers and t-storms;86;68;S;5;77%;83%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;Clouds and sun;93;77;S;11;50%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;69;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSW;7;45%;8%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;Partly sunny, warm;91;78;NNE;11;58%;30%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;88;72;A t-storm around;89;72;W;7;51%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;95;81;A couple of t-storms;92;80;ESE;10;81%;85%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm around;92;77;ESE;6;69%;44%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;24;Sunny and mild;62;27;ENE;6;18%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;9;77%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;58;Partly sunny;63;58;SSE;10;79%;1%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;NW;8;60%;7%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;73;58;SW;13;67%;80%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;85;65;S;5;56%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;76;66;Partly sunny;76;69;SW;6;78%;23%;9

Madrid, Spain;Hot with sunshine;100;70;Warm with sunshine;95;73;W;6;23%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with a shower;89;83;High clouds;90;83;S;8;68%;36%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;88;76;Morning showers;86;75;NNE;4;76%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;SSW;8;84%;82%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;60;48;A thick cloud cover;57;49;NNW;16;62%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;Showers and t-storms;72;57;SSE;5;69%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SSE;6;75%;71%;6

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;66;44;Showers and t-storms;72;57;SW;6;62%;84%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;83;77;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;SSW;12;77%;70%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;61;50;Sunny and pleasant;68;52;NNW;11;67%;4%;4

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;Showers and t-storms;84;69;SSW;4;52%;70%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;56;50;Rain and drizzle;64;53;W;10;63%;63%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers, some heavy;86;78;Periods of rain;85;81;WSW;13;87%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;Nice with some sun;79;58;E;6;54%;29%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;7;65%;66%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;Mostly sunny;96;73;W;6;52%;25%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;Sunny and very warm;80;58;NE;4;61%;1%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;E;7;60%;65%;6

Oslo, Norway;A t-storm in spots;65;52;Showers and t-storms;66;55;ESE;5;78%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;83;58;A shower or t-storm;81;63;SSW;9;68%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;83;79;Partly sunny, nice;84;79;ESE;15;80%;26%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;N;7;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Afternoon showers;87;73;E;5;82%;86%;12

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;84;66;Partly sunny;76;62;WSW;6;68%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;63;51;A morning shower;63;45;SE;10;77%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;90;79;A t-storm in spots;85;79;SSW;9;72%;77%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;85;74;Heavy p.m. showers;86;74;SSE;15;77%;87%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm around;95;77;E;8;46%;55%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm, warmer;81;62;Variable cloudiness;84;65;W;5;50%;67%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;93;75;Very hot;97;74;NE;5;63%;25%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;76;51;Turning cloudy, warm;77;49;S;9;40%;32%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;63;Nice with sunshine;80;65;NW;8;66%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;82;72;Occasional rain;80;73;SE;14;76%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;59;53;An afternoon shower;56;50;N;5;74%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;73;58;SSW;7;63%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;72;63;High clouds;76;64;NE;6;66%;14%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;80;Sunny and very warm;111;81;NNW;8;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny;90;64;Mostly sunny;91;65;WNW;6;51%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;68;47;Mostly sunny;67;51;ENE;9;61%;18%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;59;Decreasing clouds;68;58;WSW;11;68%;4%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;7;69%;69%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;80;A shower or t-storm;88;79;SE;11;73%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;Clouds and sun;78;66;N;5;90%;67%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;81;60;Showers around;77;57;W;7;61%;75%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;68;41;Sunshine and cooler;57;39;SSW;4;57%;56%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;9;74%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;65;Partly sunny;79;62;NW;8;63%;12%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;NNE;6;53%;10%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;Hazy sun, very hot;97;78;E;6;57%;42%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;91;81;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;E;10;64%;30%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SE;11;69%;45%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;S;5;47%;2%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;79;Showers and t-storms;88;78;E;9;77%;77%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm in spots;73;55;Showers and t-storms;71;56;SSE;6;77%;85%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;46;Plenty of sun;67;46;W;7;49%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;97;82;A t-storm around;96;81;E;12;56%;47%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;66;55;Showers and t-storms;69;56;SSW;7;80%;84%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and hot;104;77;E;8;22%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, windy;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;NNW;11;48%;30%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;109;81;Sunny and hot;105;78;WSW;8;19%;8%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;NW;9;50%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;E;5;34%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;Mostly sunny, humid;94;81;S;12;65%;16%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;Thunderstorms;76;64;SW;9;83%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;Sunny and pleasant;93;77;ESE;10;50%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;11;34%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;75;57;Cooler;62;53;ESE;5;85%;79%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;84;61;Sunshine;84;62;E;4;53%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;85;64;Showers and t-storms;89;69;W;6;50%;64%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;W;6;73%;60%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;67;47;Showers and t-storms;72;57;S;6;66%;84%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;75;59;Showers and t-storms;82;61;SW;8;59%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;52;45;Partly sunny;56;46;NW;11;60%;16%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;80;78;A couple of t-storms;85;78;SW;10;83%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;Not as hot;85;62;NE;6;34%;10%;10

