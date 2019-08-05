  1. Home
The 'bizarre trip' that was almost Woodstock 50

By MESFIN FEKADU , AP Music Writer, Associated Press
2019/08/05 19:23
NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says that if he could go back and do things differently regarding the shambolic 50th anniversary concerts, he would.

Lang tells The Associated Press that he would have tried to get permits earlier and worked with a different financial partner.

The last six months have been a wild ride for Lang as he tried to make Woodstock 50 work. The first plan, to have an all-star concert with the likes of Jay-Z and more in Watkins Glen, New York, was scuttled after the venue backed out. Then Lang planned to have it in Vernon, New York, but couldn't get a permit.

Lang finally found a location that would work — all the way in Maryland — but artists started to pull out of the festival.