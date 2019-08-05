TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An archery instructor has been found guilty of murdering and dismember his female student into 13 pieces and has been sentenced to death.

After meeting with an archery teacher to discuss art at Taipei's Huashan Grassland, a woman went missing for over two weeks, only for the instructor to later confess to strangling her, dismembering her body into seven pieces and dumping them on Taipei's Yangmingshan.

A 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao (高) and a 37-year-old archery teacher surnamed Chen (陳) recently rented out a space at the Huashan Grassland in Taipei to hold classes there. On May 31, 2018 after a class had ended at the venue, only Kao and Chen remained at the venue late that evening.

The two then began to chat on a grassy area on the grounds of the creative park and Chen then tried to make a sexual advance towards Kao, but she rejected him. Angry by her rejection, Chen later admitted to police that he waited until she dozed off to strangle her to death, reported Apple Daily.

Chen also admitted to police that on June 3, 2018 he took a 15-centimeter fish fillet knife, cut her body into seven 13 and placed them in plastic bags. He told police that on June 4, 2018 he loaded the bags on a scooter and hid them on Yangminshan and Sanzhi District in New Taipei.

After an extensive search of Yangmingshan, police were finally able to recover all seven bags containing her body parts by 6 p.m. July 18, 2018 reported CNA.

The Taipei District Prosecutor's Office charged Chen with aggravated forcible sexual intercourse (強制性交罪), intentional homicide (故意殺害被害人罪), Larceny (竊盜罪), destruction of a corpse (毀壞屍體罪), and abandonment of a corpse (遺棄屍體罪). For these crimes, the Taipei District Court today (Aug. 5) sentenced Chen to death, reported CNA.