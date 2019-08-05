TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s official representative in Canada Winston Chen (陳文儀) has been busy in Ottawa promoting increased ties between Taiwan and Canada. As diplomatic relations between Canada and China continue to deteriorate, many view this as an excellent time for Ottawa to reconsider its relationship with Taiwan.

According to a report in Canada’s Globe and Mail, Chen has been working to persuade officials in Ottawa to pursue greater trade relations with Taiwan. Referring to the ongoing diplomatic spat between Canada and China that began with the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018, Chen noted that not only is Taiwan is a reliable partner, but it also fully understands the frustrations of dealing with the government in Beijing. Chen was quoted by the Globe and Mail:

“I want to expand and deepen the relationship with Canada. We are both democratic countries. We do things according to international norms and regulations… We might not have the big trade like Chin … and we might not be able to buy as much from Canada, but we always honour any deal with our Canadian friends.”

Taiwan is currently China’s 12 th largest trading partner and its fifth largest trading partner in the Indo-Pacific, and Chen believes that there is plenty of room for more cooperation, especially in light of Canada’s current troubles with Beijing.

In the article, Chen observes that despite recognizing the People’s Republic of China, that the 1970 Communique between Ottawa and Beijing never explicitly describes how Canada is to conduct affairs with Taiwan. The communique simply states that Canada “takes note” of China’s One China policy, but that Ottawa never actually agreed with such an interpretation. Chen says that it is “time for Canada to interpret its One China policy more flexibly.”

Many in Canada’s diplomatic and academic community agree with that assessment. As recently as January 2019, an open letter from 57 prominent academics addressed to the Trudeau administration urged the government of Canada to pursue closer ties with Taiwan.