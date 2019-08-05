TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is rumored to announce a policy on Aug. 20 that would double down on restricting citizens’ freedom to visit Taiwan, the China Times reported on Monday (Aug. 5).

Citing sources within the tourism industry in Taipei, the news outlet reported that China is likely to announce a total ban on group tours to Taiwan on Aug. 20. It suspended individual tours to the island on Aug. 1.

The China Times reported that both China’s travel authorities and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference were knowledgeable about the upcoming ban, which would apply to “all of China.” However, the news outlet admitted that it was hard to confirm the authenticity of the information.



Citing a tour operator in Taipei surnamed Lin, the news outlet reported that a well-known and powerful public figure in China said that “after China stops issuing permits for individual travel to Taiwan, there would be another move.”