A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HELP WANTED

The number of U.S. job openings has remained mostly steady this year.

Employers posted an average of 7.39 million job openings a month between January and May. The number of openings slipped in May, but remained above 7 million. Did the trend continue in June? Find out Tuesday, when the Labor Department issues its monthly job openings and labor turnover survey.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Jan. 7.63

Feb. 7.14

March 7.47

April 7.37

May 7.32

June (est.) 7.31

Source: FactSet

DEEPER IN DEBT?

The Federal Reserve serves up its June snapshot of consumer borrowing Wednesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $17 billion in June, similar to May's $17.1 billion gain. That gain in May pushed total borrowing to a record $4.07 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Jan. 17.0

Feb. 15.5

March 11.0

April 17.5

May 17.1

June (est.) 17.0

Source: FactSet

A BUMPY RIDE

Despite generating dramatic revenue growth, Uber continues to bleed money.

The trend kept the ride-hailing giant from turning a profit in the January-March quarter, something Wall Street analysts predict happened again in the second quarter. Uber, which is due to report its April-June results Thursday, has blamed its losses partly on costly promotions aimed at attracting riders.