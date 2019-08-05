  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 11:47
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 99 406 77 136 .335
Devers Bos 111 450 90 144 .320
Brantley Hou 105 413 61 132 .320
Alberto Bal 93 338 32 106 .314
Lindor Cle 92 384 63 118 .307
Bogaerts Bos 110 434 88 133 .306
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Polanco Min 105 441 70 132 .299
Martinez Bos 103 412 65 123 .299
Merrifield KC 113 473 76 141 .298
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Soler, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Rosario, Minnesota, 74; Cruz, Minnesota, 72.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Bieber, Cleveland, 11-4; Gibson, Minnesota, 11-4.