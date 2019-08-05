DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended for compiling a hit list and a list of girls he wanted to sexually assault.

The accounts from two former classmates emerged after police said there was nothing in the background of 24-year-old Connor Betts that would have prevented him from purchasing the rifle used in the attack.

Both former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended after a hit list was found in a school bathroom. The former principal generally confirmed that account to the Dayton Daily News. The classmates spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.

Another classmate, Brad Howard, said he knew Betts for 20 years and called him a nice kid.