BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 09:47
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
River Plate 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Huracan 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Santa Fe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Newell's 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Banfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Talleres 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Patronato Parana 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Central Cordoba 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Racing Club 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Velez Sarsfield 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Gimnasia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Aldosivi 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Lanus 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Defensa y Justicia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Colon 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Huracan 2, Colon 0

Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0

Central Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, Racing Club 2

Sunday, Aug. 4

Santa Fe 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Gimnasia 0, San Lorenzo 1

Banfield 1, Estudiantes 0

River Plate 3, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana 0, Boca Juniors 2

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Independiente vs. Newell's ppd.

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 0010 GMT