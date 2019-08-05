BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|San Lorenzo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Rosario Central
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|River Plate
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Boca Juniors
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Huracan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Santa Fe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Newell's
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Independiente
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Banfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Talleres
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Estudiantes
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Patronato Parana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Central Cordoba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Racing Club
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Argentinos Jrs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Velez Sarsfield
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Gimnasia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Aldosivi
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Lanus
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Colon
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Tuesday, July 30
Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Huracan 2, Colon 0
Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0
Central Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Velez Sarsfield 2, Racing Club 2
|Sunday, Aug. 4
Santa Fe 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Gimnasia 0, San Lorenzo 1
Banfield 1, Estudiantes 0
River Plate 3, Lanus 0
Patronato Parana 0, Boca Juniors 2
|Tuesday, Aug. 6
Independiente vs. Newell's ppd.
Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 0010 GMT