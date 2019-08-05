TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from a “White List” of approved trading partners, Korea responded by saying that it would begin restricting certain imports to Japan, including semiconductors that are crucial for many hi-tech Japanese products.

However, according to reports from Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun, Tokyo is not particularly concerned about limited access to South Korea’s semiconductors. This is because Japanese companies are confident that the necessary supply can be purchased from Taiwan.

With South Korea set to be removed from the white list later this month, an unidentified Japanese official reportedly told the Yomiuri Shimbun that “South Korea’s products can be readily purchased from Taiwan, and there are almost no products that can’t be easily substituted.” The new regulations imposed by Seoul are expected to have “no major impact.”

Although Taiwan has never been on Tokyo’s white list, meaning each product must be individually licensed for import, there has never been nor is there any reason to expect problems with Taiwan’s manufacturing or export processes. Taiwan now looks set to benefit as a result of South Korea and Japan’s ongoing feud stemming from forced labor during World War Two and Seoul’s decision to pursue asset seizure of Japanese businesses in South Korea.