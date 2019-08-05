BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan 2, Colon 0
Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0
AC Central Cordoba Sde 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Velez Sarsfield 2, Racing Club 2
|Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Gimnasia 0, San Lorenzo 1
Banfield 1, Estudiantes 0
River Plate 3, Lanus 0
Patronato Parana 0, Boca Juniors 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Independiente vs. Newell's
Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal