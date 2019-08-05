  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 09:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 2, Colon 0

Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0

AC Central Cordoba Sde 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Gimnasia 0, San Lorenzo 1

Banfield 1, Estudiantes 0

River Plate 3, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana 0, Boca Juniors 2

Tuesday's Matches

Independiente vs. Newell's

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal