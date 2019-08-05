  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 07:54
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 16 6 .727
Washington 14 7 .667
Chicago 12 9 .571
New York 8 13 .381
Indiana 8 15 .348
Atlanta 5 17 .227 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Los Angeles 13 8 .619
Phoenix 11 10 .524
Seattle 12 11 .522
Minnesota 10 11 .476
Dallas 6 16 .273 9

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 86, Minnesota 75

Chicago 87, Atlanta 75

Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 94, New York 79

Phoenix 103, Washington 82

Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.<