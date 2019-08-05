BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Washington
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|New York
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Indiana
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Atlanta
|5
|17
|.227
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Los Angeles
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|Phoenix
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Seattle
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Minnesota
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Dallas
|6
|16
|.273
|9
___
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 86, Minnesota 75
Chicago 87, Atlanta 75
Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 94, New York 79
Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75
Phoenix 103, Washington 82
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.<