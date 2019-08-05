PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park home run off former Arizona ace Patrick Corbin, Adam Jones drove in four runs and the Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Sunday.

Marte's third-inning line drive got by diving center fielder Gerardo Parra and rolled to the wall, near the 413-foot mark in left-center. Marte beat a high throw to home plate, eluding the tag by catcher Yan Gomes, for a solo homer and a 4-2 lead.

It was the 17th inside-the-park home run in club history and second this season.

Arizona had trailed 2-0 on Parra's two-run homer in the second off Taylor Clarke. Brian Dozier also homered for the Nationals, his 16th of the season.

Washington has lost four of five.

Jones broke a 5-all tie with a two-run single off Wander Suero (3-6) with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Washington had tied it in the top of the seventh when Trea Tuner, who'd singled and took second on a sacrifice, made it home just ahead of the throw from left field on Anthony Rendon's hit.

Yoshihisa Hirano (4-5) struck out two in that inning and earned the win in relief.

Jones doubled in a run and Nick Ahmed added a two-run double in the Diamondbacks' three-run second inning off Corbin, who left the Diamondbacks last offseason and signed with the Nationals for six years and $140 million.

Corbin lasted 5 1-3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts, receiving a smattering of applause from Diamondbacks fans as he departed.

Jones doubled in another run in the sixth inning.

Archie Bradley pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his second save, getting help from third baseman Eduardo Escobar's dive into foul territory to catch a line drive by Rendon for the second out of the ninth.

RIVERA RESURFACES

The Nationals have signed former Mets infielder T.J. Rivera to a minor league contract. Rivera got an at-bat as a pinch-hitter for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Rivera, out last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, spent part of 2016 and most of 2017 with the Mets until his injury. The 30-year-old hit .304 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs in 106 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Roenis Elias, who strained his right hamstring running out a groundball Friday night, was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Javy Guerra, outrighted to the minor leagues Saturday night, was recalled from Triple-A Fresno Sunday. ... INF Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and OF Andrew Stevenson was called from Double-A Harrisburg. Stevenson singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Diamondbacks: Marte fouled a ball off his right foot in the seventh inning and hobbled around for a few moments while being checked by a trainer. He remained in the game and singled up the middle in the at-bat for his third hit of the game.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Eric Fedde (1-2, 4.67 ERA) is set to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series. It'll be his first career start against the Giants.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.52) is listed as Monday night's starter against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. He threw 7 2-3 scoreless innings at Philadelphia on June 12.

