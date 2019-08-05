  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 07:37
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 5 0
Cleveland 101 120 01x—6 10 0

Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (11), Mercado (9), Lindor (20).

___

Toronto 010 010 300—5 13 2
Baltimore 130 020 00x—6 6 0

Reid-Foley, Y.Diaz (5), Boshers (5), Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Yacabonis, Eshelman (2), Kline (8), Bleier (8), Armstrong (9) and Sisco. W_Eshelman 1-2. L_Reid-Foley 1-2. Sv_Armstrong (4). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (2), Biggio (9).

___

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 2 0
Minnesota 000 001 11x—3 6 0

B.Keller, Lovelady (8), Barlow (8) and Gallagher; Smeltzer, Duffey (7), Romo (8), Rogers (9) and J.Castro. W_Smeltzer 1-1. L_B.Keller 7-11. Sv_Rogers (17). HRs_Minnesota, Castro (11).

___

Seattle 000 000 100—1 4 1
Houston 000 101 10x—3 5 0

Tuivailala, Milone (2), Magill (7), Bass (8) and Narvaez; Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), R.Osuna (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Verlander 15-4. L_Milone 1-6. Sv_R.Osuna (25). HRs_Seattle, Seager (10).

___

Detroit 000 120 100—4 10 3
Texas 200 020 41x—9 8 2

Zimmermann, Cisnero (7), N.Ramirez (7), Ed.Jimenez (7) and Hicks; Payano, Clase (5), B.Martin (7), Montero (7) and Mathis. W_Montero 1-0. L_Cisnero 0-3. HRs_Texas, Santana (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 000 100 010—2 6 1
Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7 10 1

C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), K.Keller (7) and Holaday; Y.Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Y.Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).

___

Chicago 050 000 131—10 11 0
Philadelphia 000 012 002— 5 9 1

R.Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Osich (9) and J.McCann; Smyly, R.Suarez (6), Morin (7), Parker (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Lopez 6-9. L_Smyly 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (18), Anderson (12), Garcia (7). Philadelphia, Dickerson (1).

___

St. Louis 000 100 010—2 5 0
Oakland 000 201 01x—4 7 1

Wainwright, Brebbia (6), Gallegos (7), Gant (8) and Knizner; Roark, Petit (6), Treinen (7), Diekman (8), Soria (8), Hendriks (9) and Garneau. W_Roark 7-7. L_Wainwright 7-8. Sv_Hendriks (11). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (19). Oakland, Profar (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 303 203 200—13 16 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 101— 2 4 1

Syndergaard, Hart (8), Familia (9) and Nido; Musgrove, Y.Ramirez (4), Markel (8) and Stallings. W_Syndergaard 8-5. L_Musgrove 8-10. HRs_New York, Davis (11), McNeil (13), Conforto (22). Pittsburgh, Osuna (8).

___

Cincinnati 001 110 000 3—6 8 1
Atlanta 000 000 012 1—4 9 0
(10 innings)

Gray, Sims (8), Garrett (9), Stephenson (9), Hernandez (10) and Barnhart; Teheran, Newcomb (6), Swarzak (8), Blevins (9), Greene (10) and Flowers. W_Stephenson 3-2. L_Greene 0-3. Sv_Hernandez (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Barnhart (6). Atlanta, Donaldson (26), Acuna Jr. (27), Flowers (9).

___

Milwaukee 100 000 010—2 9 0
Chicago 120 011 20x—7 14 1

Houser, Jeffress (6), Claudio (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Grandal; Darvish, Holland (6), Chatwood (7) and Caratini. W_Darvish 4-5. L_Houser 4-5. Sv_Chatwood (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Grisham (1), Yelich (37). Chicago, Heyward (17), Schwarber (25).

___

San Francisco 101 000 000—2 7 0
Colorado 302 010 00x—6 13 0

Beede, Suarez (4), Gustave (6), Selman (8) and Posey; Freeland, W.Davis (6), McGee (7), J.Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 3-9. L_Beede 3-6. HRs_San Francisco, Solano 2 (4). Colorado, Arenado 2 (24), Story (25).

___

Washington 020 101 100—5 9 0
Arizona 031 001 20x—7 9 1

Corbin, Hudson (6), Suero (7), Strickland (8) and Gomes; Clarke, Chafin (6), Y.Lopez (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8) and Kelly. W_Hirano 4-5. L_Suero 3-6. Sv_Bradley (2). HRs_Washington, Dozier (16), Parra (5). Arizona, Marte (24).