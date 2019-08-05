WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun won their seventh consecutive game, beating the New York Liberty 94-79 on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, and Jonquel Jones had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Sun (16-6).

Tina Charles led New York New York (8-13) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Liberty have lost five of their past six games.

SPARKS 83, STORM 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored a season-high 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Maria Vadeeva, a 20-year old who missed two-plus months because of international duty for Russia and a knee injury, scored 14 points, for the Sparks (13-8). Sami Whitcomb and Alysha Clark each had 16 points for Seattle (12-11). The Storm have lost three straight.