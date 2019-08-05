Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|120
|01x—6
|10
|0
Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (11), Mercado (9), Lindor (20).
___
|Toronto
|010
|010
|300—5
|13
|2
|Baltimore
|130
|020
|00x—6
|6
|0
Reid-Foley, Y.Diaz (5), Boshers (5), Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Yacabonis, Eshelman (2), Kline (8), Bleier (8), Armstrong (9) and Sisco. W_Eshelman 1-2. L_Reid-Foley 1-2. Sv_Armstrong (4). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (2), Biggio (9).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|11x—3
|6
|0
B.Keller, Lovelady (8), Barlow (8) and Gallagher; Smeltzer, Duffey (7), Romo (8), Rogers (9) and J.Castro. W_Smeltzer 1-1. L_B.Keller 7-11. Sv_Rogers (17). HRs_Minnesota, Castro (11).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|101
|10x—3
|5
|0
Tuivailala, Milone (2), Magill (7), Bass (8) and Narvaez; Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), R.Osuna (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Verlander 15-4. L_Milone 1-6. Sv_R.Osuna (25). HRs_Seattle, Seager (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|31x—7
|10
|1
C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), K.Keller (7) and Holaday; Y.Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Y.Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).
___
|Chicago
|050
|000
|131—10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|012
|002—
|5
|9
|1
Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Osich (9) and J.McCann; Smyly, R.Suarez (6), Morin (7), Parker (9) and Realmuto. W_Lopez 6-9. L_Smyly 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (18), Anderson (12), Garcia (7). Philadelphia, Dickerson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|303
|203
|200—13
|16
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|4
|1
Syndergaard, Hart (8), Familia (9) and Nido; Musgrove, Y.Ramirez (4), Markel (8) and Stallings. W_Syndergaard 8-5. L_Musgrove 8-10. HRs_New York, Davis (11), McNeil (13), Conforto (22). Pittsburgh, Osuna (8).
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|110
|000
|3—6
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|012
|1—4
|9
|0
Gray, Sims (8), Garrett (9), Stephenson (9), Hernandez (10) and Barnhart; Teheran, Newcomb (6), Swarzak (8), Blevins (9), Greene (10) and Flowers. W_Stephenson 3-2. L_Greene 0-3. Sv_Hernandez (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Barnhart (6). Atlanta, Donaldson (26), Acuna Jr. (27), Flowers (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|010—2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|120
|011
|20x—7
|14
|1
Houser, Jeffress (6), Claudio (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Grandal; Darvish, Holland (6), Chatwood (7) and Caratini. W_Darvish 4-5. L_Houser 4-5. Sv_Chatwood (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Grisham (1), Yelich (37). Chicago, Heyward (17), Schwarber (25).
___
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Colorado
|302
|010
|00x—6
|13
|0
Beede, Suarez (4), Gustave (6), Selman (8) and Posey; Freeland, W.Davis (6), McGee (7), J.Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 3-9. L_Beede 3-6. HRs_San Francisco, Solano 2 (4). Colorado, Arenado 2 (24), Story (25).