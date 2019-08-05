|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|98
|405
|77
|136
|.336
|Devers Bos
|110
|446
|90
|144
|.323
|Brantley Hou
|105
|413
|61
|132
|.320
|Alberto Bal
|93
|338
|32
|106
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|109
|430
|88
|133
|.309
|Lindor Cle
|92
|384
|63
|118
|.307
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Polanco Min
|105
|441
|70
|132
|.299
|Merrifield KC
|113
|473
|76
|141
|.298
|Martinez Bos
|102
|408
|64
|121
|.297
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 4 tied at 25.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Soler, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Rosario, Minnesota, 74; Cruz, Minnesota, 72.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Bieber, Cleveland, 11-4; Gibson, Minnesota, 11-4.