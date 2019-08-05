  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 05:43
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 98 405 77 136 .336
Devers Bos 110 446 90 144 .323
Brantley Hou 105 413 61 132 .320
Alberto Bal 93 338 32 106 .314
Bogaerts Bos 109 430 88 133 .309
Lindor Cle 92 384 63 118 .307
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Polanco Min 105 441 70 132 .299
Merrifield KC 113 473 76 141 .298
Martinez Bos 102 408 64 121 .297
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Soler, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Rosario, Minnesota, 74; Cruz, Minnesota, 72.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Bieber, Cleveland, 11-4; Gibson, Minnesota, 11-4.