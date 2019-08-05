  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 05:21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 5 0
Cleveland 101 120 01x—6 10 0

Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (11), Mercado (9), Lindor (20).

___

Toronto 010 010 300—5 13 2
Baltimore 130 020 00x—6 6 0

Reid-Foley, Diaz (5), Boshers (5), Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Yacabonis, Eshelman (2), Kline (8), Bleier (8), Armstrong (9) and Sisco. W_Eshelman 1-2. L_Reid-Foley 1-2. Sv_Armstrong (4). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (2), Biggio (9).

___

Seattle 000 000 100—1 4 1
Houston 000 101 10x—3 5 0

Tuivailala, Milone (2), Magill (7), Bass (8) and Narvaez; Verlander, J.Smith (7), Harris (8), R.Osuna (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Verlander 15-4. L_Milone 1-6. Sv_R.Osuna (25). HRs_Seattle, Seager (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 000 100 010—2 6 1
Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7 10 1

C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), Keller (7) and Holaday; Y.Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Y.Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).

___

Chicago 050 000 131—10 11 0
Philadelphia 000 012 002— 5 9 1

Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Osich (9) and McCann; Smyly, Suarez (6), Morin (7), Parker (9) and Realmuto. W_Lopez 6-9. L_Smyly 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (18), Anderson (12), Garcia (7). Philadelphia, Dickerson (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 303 203 200—13 16 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 101— 2 4 1

Syndergaard, Hart (8), Familia (9) and Nido; Musgrove, Y.Ramirez (4), Markel (8) and Stallings. W_Syndergaard 8-5. L_Musgrove 8-10. HRs_New York, Davis (11), McNeil (13), Conforto (22). Pittsburgh, Osuna (8).