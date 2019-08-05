TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's seismology center says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake has rocked the southwestern part of the country.

The center says the quake hit Monday near the town of Cheram in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, some 544 kilometers (338 miles) southwest of the capital of Tehran.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The center says the quake happened at 12:21 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

A 3.5 magnitude aftershock hit 10 minutes later, it added.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average.