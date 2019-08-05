  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/08/05 04:49
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 97 369 61 124 .336
Yelich Mil 102 387 79 127 .328
Bellinger LAD 108 389 89 127 .326
Blackmon Col 92 392 80 126 .321
Rendon Was 96 360 78 114 .317
KMarte Ari 107 427 73 134 .314
Arenado Col 110 419 69 127 .303
Dahl Col 100 374 67 113 .302
Freeman Atl 111 431 84 130 .302
Verdugo LAD 105 338 42 100 .296
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 6 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; EEscobar, Arizona, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Rendon, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; PAlonso, New York, 78; Harper, Philadelphia, 73; JBaez, Chicago, 73.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 10-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5.