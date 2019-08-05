Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|120
|01x—6
|10
|0
Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (11), Mercado (9), Lindor (20).
___
|Toronto
|010
|010
|300—5
|13
|2
|Baltimore
|130
|020
|00x—6
|6
|0
Reid-Foley, Diaz (5), Boshers (5), Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Yacabonis, Eshelman (2), Kline (8), Bleier (8), Armstrong (9) and Sisco. W_Eshelman 1-2. L_Reid-Foley 1-2. Sv_Armstrong (4). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (2), Biggio (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|31x—7
|10
|1
C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), Keller (7) and Holaday; Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).
___
|Chicago
|050
|000
|131—10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|012
|002—
|5
|9
|1
Lopez, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Osich (9) and McCann; Smyly, Suarez (6), Morin (7), Parker (9) and Realmuto. W_Lopez 6-9. L_Smyly 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (18), Anderson (12), Garcia (7). Philadelphia, Dickerson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|303
|203
|200—13
|16
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|4
|1
Syndergaard, Hart (8), Familia (9) and Nido; Musgrove, Y.Ramirez (4), Markel (8) and Stallings. W_Syndergaard 8-5. L_Musgrove 8-10. HRs_New York, Davis (10), McNeil (12), Conforto (21). Pittsburgh, Osuna (7).