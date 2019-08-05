|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|65
|48
|.575
|7½
|Boston
|59
|54
|.522
|13½
|Toronto
|45
|69
|.395
|28
|Baltimore
|38
|73
|.342
|33½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|68
|42
|.618
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|45
|.595
|2½
|Chicago
|48
|61
|.440
|19½
|Kansas City
|40
|72
|.357
|29
|Detroit
|32
|74
|.302
|34
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|40
|.643
|—
|Oakland
|63
|48
|.568
|8½
|Texas
|56
|54
|.509
|15
|Los Angeles
|56
|57
|.496
|16½
|Seattle
|47
|66
|.416
|25½
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Seattle 0
Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Oakland 8, St. Louis 3
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.