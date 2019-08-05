  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/05 04:19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 5 0
Cleveland 101 120 01x—6 10 0

Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (24). Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Mercado (8), Lindor (19).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 000 100 010—2 6 1
Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7 10 1

C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), Keller (7) and Holaday; Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).