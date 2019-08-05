Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|120
|01x—6
|10
|0
Barria, Bard (4), JC Ramirez (5), Robles (8), Garcia (8) and Stassi, K.Smith; Bieber and Perez. W_Bieber 11-4. L_Barria 4-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (24). Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Mercado (8), Lindor (19).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|31x—7
|10
|1
C.Smith, Kinley (6), Guerrero (7), Keller (7) and Holaday; Chirinos, Castillo (6), Poche (6), Kittredge (8) and Zunino. W_Chirinos 9-5. L_C.Smith 7-5. HRs_Miami, Anderson (17). Tampa Bay, Aguilar (1), Brosseau (5).